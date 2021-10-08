9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.82. The stock had a trading volume of 639,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,978,635. The stock has a market cap of $437.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.96.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

