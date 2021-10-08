9,645 Shares in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

Shares of THS stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

