$966.34 Million in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report sales of $966.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $983.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $961.10 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $652.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.00.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after purchasing an additional 342,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 201,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,574,000 after purchasing an additional 187,554 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM traded up $12.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $594.89. The stock had a trading volume of 324,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,240. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $305.83 and a 1 year high of $648.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $608.96 and its 200 day moving average is $521.88.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

