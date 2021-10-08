9,663 Shares in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBG. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,757,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,340,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,238,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,433,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,790,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARBG stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

