A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.13. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

