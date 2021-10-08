Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €32.30 Price Target at Warburg Research

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €32.30 ($38.00) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.90 ($22.24) target price on Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.84 ($26.87).

ARL stock opened at €29.20 ($34.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -23.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.93. Aareal Bank has a one year low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a one year high of €25.64 ($30.16).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

