Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Increased by 55I LLC

55I LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $117.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

