Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 51,040 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after purchasing an additional 454,618 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $118.43. The stock had a trading volume of 72,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,358. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $209.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

