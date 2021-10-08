AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 662.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,752,000 after acquiring an additional 198,619 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 12,189.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 886,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 878,991 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 23.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,005,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,255,000 after purchasing an additional 190,744 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 186,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.0% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,928. The firm has a market cap of $196.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

