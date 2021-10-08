Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 117483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of C$28.03 million and a P/E ratio of 12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13.

About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

