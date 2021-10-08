ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for ABM Industries in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ABM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,491 shares of company stock valued at $478,888. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

