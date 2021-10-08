ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABM. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an add rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,491 shares of company stock valued at $478,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ABM Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of ABM Industries worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

