Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The company had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. Accolade updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Accolade stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.93. 523,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,827. Accolade has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.