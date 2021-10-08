Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 301 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FirstService by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,819 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in FirstService by 35.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in FirstService by 9.5% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 28,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in FirstService by 53.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.04. 1,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.25. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $126.13 and a twelve month high of $197.43.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

