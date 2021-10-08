Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 109.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,256. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.10. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $452,545.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,485 shares of company stock worth $17,217,142 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

