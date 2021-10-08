Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $106.12. 10,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,726. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

