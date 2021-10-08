Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $731,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.3% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.81.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,784. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.80. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.