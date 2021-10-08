Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 131.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $287,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,173 shares of company stock valued at $30,195,756. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.03. 2,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,586. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.40 and a 200-day moving average of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

