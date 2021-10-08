Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 887 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,554 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.84.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.18. The stock had a trading volume of 67,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,206,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

