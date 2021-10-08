AceD (ACED) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $519.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, AceD has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $174,824.11 and approximately $519.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars.

