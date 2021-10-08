Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.
Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.40. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $16.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 59.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $916,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.
Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
