Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.40. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30). On average, research analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 59.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $916,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.