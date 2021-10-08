Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $22,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.94. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

