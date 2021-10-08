Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.17. Approximately 202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 279,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74). Research analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

