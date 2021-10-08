Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Up 24.9% in September

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ACXP opened at $4.47 on Friday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.90.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

