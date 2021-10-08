adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in September

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,400 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 517,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 712.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDDF opened at $314.48 on Friday. adidas has a 1-year low of $297.70 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.02.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

