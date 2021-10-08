Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,647 Shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GP Strategies were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPX. Barrington Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

NYSE GPX opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. GP Strategies Co. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $363.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX).

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.