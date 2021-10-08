Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $66,000 Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DESP. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter worth $172,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter worth $240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter worth $254,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter worth $391,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

NYSE DESP opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $884.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.