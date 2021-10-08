Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $71,000 Stock Position in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Issuer Direct worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Issuer Direct stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. Issuer Direct Co. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $97.75 million, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Issuer Direct Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.