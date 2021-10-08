Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,012 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $17,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

