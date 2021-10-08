Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

RXRX stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a current ratio of 21.92. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.60.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

