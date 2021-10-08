AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.34 and last traded at $26.45. Approximately 3,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 14,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SENT. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,213,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,059,000 after purchasing an additional 211,390 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $694,000.

