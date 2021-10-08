Advisory Services Network LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 209.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $279.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.94.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

