Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $706,000 in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,356 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in KB Home by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in KB Home by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. KB Home’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

