Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $853,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,622,000.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $35.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57.

