Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.24% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MORT. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 112.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 22,373 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter.

MORT stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.