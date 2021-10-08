Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 94,350 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,789 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 94,350 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Transocean by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $150,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Transocean by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,847,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,847 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,481,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

