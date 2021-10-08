Aeroports de Paris’ (AEOXF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AEOXF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

AEOXF stock opened at $125.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.77. Aeroports de Paris has a fifty-two week low of $95.39 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

