Affirm Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 114,626 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 126% compared to the typical volume of 50,674 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Affirm by 27.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 898.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM stock traded up $6.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.00. The company had a trading volume of 733,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,654,238. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.94. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Affirm from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stephens started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.