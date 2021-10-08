AGF Investments LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,092 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.4% of AGF Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 51,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $294.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.72 and its 200-day moving average is $270.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

