AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AgileThought’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIL opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. AgileThought has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

AgileThought Company Profile

