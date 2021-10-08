Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACDVF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Canada in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price (down from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 352.89% and a negative net margin of 137.54%. The company had revenue of $681.38 million for the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

