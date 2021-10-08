Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Lease underperformed its industry in the past year, mainly due to pandemic-led weakness in lease demand. Moreover, the company anticipates its collection rate to remain under pressure due to the effects of COVID-19. Escalating costs due to higher interest expenses and depreciation of flight equipment expenses are hurting the company’s bottom line. Total expenses rose 10.6% year over year in the first half of 2021. However, we are impressed with Air Lease’s endeavors to reward its shareholders. Last November, the company’s board approved a 7% hike in its quarterly cash dividend. Steady growth in Air Lease’s fleet is also appreciable. As of Jun 30, 2021, the company’s fleet consisted of 354 owned aircraft, indicating a rise from 342 as of Mar 31, 2021. The company's strong liquidity position is also praiseworthy.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $491.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3,770.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,795 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,867,000 after purchasing an additional 782,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 545,938 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,360,000 after purchasing an additional 461,531 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

