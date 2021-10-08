Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on DETNF. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays cut shares of Aker BP ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Aker BP ASA stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.23. 320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $36.76.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.