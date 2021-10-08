Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $222.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $253.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.10.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,196 shares of company stock worth $5,076,699 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

