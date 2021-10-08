Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) Short Interest Update

Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alberton Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alberton Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alberton Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alberton Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Alberton Acquisition by 60.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALAC stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $52.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.57 and a beta of -0.01. Alberton Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Alberton Acquisition

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

