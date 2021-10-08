Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Downgraded to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACI. Barclays raised Albertsons Companies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial cut Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

ACI stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.12. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

