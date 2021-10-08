Aleph.im (ALEPH) Market Cap Hits $81.00 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded up 76.5% against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001206 BTC on major exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $81.00 million and $3.10 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.00246744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00103493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012210 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,823,724 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars.

