Alexandria Capital LLC Has $17.67 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,239 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,494,717 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $352,396,000 after buying an additional 95,009 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 23,704 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $294.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.