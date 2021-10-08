Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to report $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

In related news, Director Noriharu Fujita sold 12,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $387,118.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $248,761.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,141.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 626,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,488,983. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 95.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 449,406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 30.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,384,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,102,000 after purchasing an additional 325,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $1,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. 177,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,619. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.29. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

