AllianceBlock (ALBT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $183.65 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One AllianceBlock coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllianceBlock has a total market capitalization of $183.65 million and $3.42 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00234465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00103177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00012094 BTC.

AllianceBlock Profile

ALBT is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllianceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

